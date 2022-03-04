PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices soared in the Philadelphia area overnight. Pennsylvania drivers are now paying more than $4 per gallon, which is a 13 cent increase from Thursday.
New Jersey is right at the national average of $3.84.
In Delaware, the average is now up to $3.89
At the Lukoil on Delaware Avenue, the price of gas is $4.29 per gallon for regular, if you pay cash. It's $4.39 if you pay with credit.
And if you drive a diesel, a gallon will cost you $6.29.