By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices soared in the Philadelphia area overnight. Pennsylvania drivers are now paying more than $4 per gallon, which is a 13 cent increase from Thursday.

New Jersey is right at the national average of $3.84.

In Delaware, the average is now up to $3.89

At the Lukoil on Delaware Avenue, the price of gas is $4.29 per gallon for regular, if you pay cash. It’s $4.39 if you pay with credit.

And if you drive a diesel, a gallon will cost you $6.29.