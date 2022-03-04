PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey and local officials will highlight the funding SEPTA is receiving from the American Resue Plan on Friday. The press conference will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
