PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an elderly man was shot and killed during a robbery inside a Citizens Bank in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say the 69-year-old man was approached by two suspects in a robbery attempt while in the vestibule area near the ATM machines.
He was shot twice in the abdomen and was found next to the ATM machines. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim lives in the neighborhood.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.