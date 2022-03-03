PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrest of a veteran Philadelphia homicide detective on Thursday afternoon. The news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
Officials say Det. James Pitts was arrested at the recommendation of a grand jury in connection to his conduct during the interrogation and prosecution of Obina Onyiah.
Onyiah was exonerated for the murder of jewelry store owner William Glatz in 2021 after being incarcerated for 11 years.
What: District Attorney Larry Krasner to announce the arrest of Philadelphia homicide Det. James Pitts
When: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
