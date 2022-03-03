PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia homicide detective is arrested and charged for his alleged misconduct in the case of a now exonerated man. A Philadelphia grand jury recommended perjury charges against former detective James Pitts.

They say he violently coerced a confession during an interrogation and then lied about it.

The charges stem from the 2010 murder of jewelry store owner Willam Glatz in Northeast Philadelphia.

Pitts investigated Obina Onyiah for the crime. He was convicted based on the confession taken by Pitts.

Onyiah maintained that Pitts had assaulted him to get the statement.

The district attorney’s office exonerated him last May after it determined he was much taller than the gunman.

Officials say Pitts used brazen interrogation tactics.

“Punching with a closed fist poking, or how Mr. Onyiah described it as doinking him in the chest, and grabbing him by the neck and forcing his head down between his legs,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Garmisa said.

“I cannot calculate the enormous damage that was done to a public sense of trust in law enforcement by those kinds of tactics,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Pitts is also charged with obstructing administration of law.

In a statement, the FOP says it will provide legal counsel and an appropriate defense for the allegations facing Pitts.