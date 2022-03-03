Energize Delaware Gives $800,000 To Fund Climate Smart Homes In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware nonprofit, sponsored in part by Exelon, is giving $800,000 to support building climate smart homes. Eyewitness News was in Wilmington Thursday morning.
Money from Energize Delaware is going to the nonprofit New Ecology Inc. It will collaborate with developers on all-electric homes.
The nonprofit says those homes improve air quality.
Another goal is to make those homes affordable to low- and moderate-income families.
Habitat For Humanity of New Castle County is one of the partners the in venture.