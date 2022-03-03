PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new law took effect Thursday aimed at putting the brakes on some traffic stops. Philadelphia is now the first major city in the country that prevents police from pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations.

The councilmember behind the law says they communicated with officers and Philadelphians when crafting it. Philadelphia is now the first big city to do this.

As headlights light up Philadelphia streets Thursday night, a new law is in effect. It prevents police from stopping drivers for low-level traffic violations.

“Oh really, that’ll work out good for me,” one woman said.

“Because you only have like one headlight all the time,” another said.

“Coming from a young Black man, I think that will lower the chances of having interactions with police that could go wrong,” Justin Moore said.

According to studies done by Defender Association of Philadelphia, a law firm in Philly, low-level traffic stops disproportionately impact Black people.

That’s just one of the reasons Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas authored the bill.

“Law-abiding citizens should be able to ride around the City of Philadelphia and not have to worry about the pit of their stomachs dropping when they see those flashing lights behind their car,” Thomas said

Under the law, drivers can no longer be stopped for things like minor bumper damage, expired vehicle registration and broken headlights.

“The bill does not mean that these low-level offenses will now be legal,” Thomas said. “This bill basically means that we are modifying the way we enforce these violations.”

“This is stupidity at its best,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said.

McNesby says the law puts reckless drivers behind the wheel of unsafe vehicles and filed a lawsuit in opposition. It names the city, mayor and police commissioner.

“It’s going to condone this behavior and that’s why we’re police officers, to enforce the law,” McNesby said.

“Use your best resources. I know the police department is much smaller now than it once was and it just strikes me that there are better things to do than worry about those types of concerns,” Larry Rappoport, an attorney, said.

The councilmember says the law will have an oversight group that will amend and modify the bill as necessary.