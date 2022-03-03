CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County, Coatesville, Local News

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A vigil will be held Friday for a little boy killed in Coatesville. Family and friends will remember 4-year-old Roman.

Neighbors say the boy somehow got his hands on a gun and shot himself in the face.

However, that has not been confirmed by police.

The incident happened Monday night at a home on East Chestnut Street.

Neighbors tell CBS3 the boy lived in the house with his parents and two older siblings.