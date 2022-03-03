CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden County officials will host their final virtual town hall on Thursday to address resident questions and concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- Online stream: Live in the player above
