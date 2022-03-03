CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden County held its final COVID Town Hall on Thursday. The county has been holding press conferences to update the public since the pandemic began in March 2020.
After two years, county commissioners say the situation has improved enough that the briefings can end.
"Over the past seven days, our average number of new cases has 44 per day," Lou Cappelli Jr., the Camden County Commissioner Director, said. "That's a significant decrease as to where we were about two months ago, we were at 1,500 new cases per day."
Hospitalizations are also down significantly.
However, there were eight COVID-related deaths in Camden County in the past week.