By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian will not take the witness stand at his trial in Center City. Closing arguments are expected Thursday.

Bostian is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Bostian was the engineer of the Amtrak train that derailed in Port Richmond in 2015, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others.

The train was going around a curve at more than 100 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone.

Federal investigators concluded that Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about someone throwing rocks at other trains.