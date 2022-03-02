PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police has released more information in regards to an officer-involved shooting in South Philadephia that claimed the life of a 12-year-old. Police identified the 12-year-old as Thomas Siderio on Wednesday.

Police say four officers from the South Task Force, dressed in plainclothes in an unmarked vehicle, were doing surveillance at 18th and Johnson Streets in reference to an ongoing VUFA investigation on Tuesday night.



While in the area, officials say they saw two juveniles standing on the northeast corner of 18th and Barbara Streets. Officers say one of those two was wanted for questioning due to a VUFA investigation.

Officials say the officers drove toward them and activated the emergency lights on their vehicle. But then, they heard gunfire and glass shattering from the rear passenger window. The glass struck one of the officers in his face and eyes.

“…I’M BLEEDING!” Security video captures what sounds like the voice of a Philly Police officer after a shooting last night. Investigators say an officer was struck by shards of glass in his face and eye after someone fired at police https://t.co/8oFcaCBXAq @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CYpwQyQaPc — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 2, 2022





Two officers then exited the vehicle, police say, and pursued Siderio on foot and shot in his direction. Police say during this time Sidero still had his firearm.

Police say one of the officers discharged his weapon two times and struck Siderio once in the upper right back area once with the bullet exiting from his left chest area. He was transported to police Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:29.

“Last night, a young child with a gun in their hand purposely fired a weapon at our officers and by miracle, none of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. However, the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him. I ask that our community come together and be the community—the village—that we were intended to be and that our children need. I assure the public that a fair and thorough investigation will be conducted by our Internal Affairs Division. Per protocol, these officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Siderio’s gun, a 9MM, semi-automatic handgun, equipped with a laser, was recovered from the scene, according to officials. Police say the gun is in stolen status. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.

Police say the 17-year-old boy that was wanted for questioning due to a VUFA investigation was stopped by police and then released pending a further investigation.

The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Their identities are not known at this time.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts, Matt Petrillo and Ross DiMattei contributed to this story.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.