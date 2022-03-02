COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police have made an arrest after an early-morning restaurant fire in Coatesville. They say Robert Hines is behind bars and facing arson charges.
Detectives say surveillance cameras caught him breaking the front window of the business and setting several items on fire.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Midway Bar and Grille on East Lincoln Highway.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the kitchen area.
No one was hurt.