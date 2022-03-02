PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
