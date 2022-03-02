BREAKINGPhiladelphia Drops Mask Mandate
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it.
  • When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

