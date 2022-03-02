ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A new study is shedding light on the amount of lead in drinking water in South Jersey schools.
The Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center study shows 92% of Atlantic County schools had lead in at least one tap.READ MORE: Philadelphia Drops Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Public Spaces; Masking In Schools Set To End Next Week
In Pleasantville, 45% of fountains and faucets were contaminated.
One environmental expert says that data is just the tip of the toxic iceberg.READ MORE: 'It's Just Freeing': Philadelphia Businesses, Customers Celebrate End Of COVID Mask Mandate
“Lead testing is highly variable. The water from a fountain or from a faucet can still be highly hazardous even if several samples fail to detect lead,” said Julia Geskey with Environment America.
Multiple New Jersey environmental groups are calling for new water bottle filling stations to replace every drinking fountain in southern Jersey by 2024.MORE NEWS: Union Advising SEPTA Operators To Ignore Fare Beaters After Bus Driver Assaulted, Spit On
Those stations are designed to filter lead.