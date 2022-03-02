Philadelphia Officials Considering Dropping City's Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Public Spaces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases continue to decline, Philadelphia is preparing to lift the city-wide mask requirement. Eyewitness News has learned that city officials held talks Tuesday about dropping the city’s mask mandate.

And CBS3 has been told an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday morning at Philadelphia’s health department briefing. It will be streamed on CBS News Philly at 10:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News has been told the talks centered on moving the city to “level one: all clear” out of its four-step COVID response system.

So, if that happens, masks would no longer be required for most indoor public spaces. The health department uses a formula of weekly case rates, hospitalizations, and percent positivity to determine the response level.

“Level one: all clear” means the average new cases per day is less than 100, hospitalizations are under 50, the percent positivity is under 2%, and cases have not risen by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.

Philadelphia is currently in “level two: mask precautions.” But officials confirm the city was just 0.8% away from reaching level one based on the formula numbers from last week.

Meanwhile, there’s movement in Delaware as well. Delaware just dropped its school mask requirement. Masks are no longer required for k-12 schools, on school buses, or in child care facilities. That announcement is consistent with the new mask guidance issued last week by the CDC.

According to a source familiar with the details, the White House is expected to announce a new COVID plan Thursday based on the progress the country has made over the past 13 months.

The announcement is expected to be a roadmap of sorts for how the country will sustain and build on that progress.