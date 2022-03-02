PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new phase will soon begin in the trial of a former Amtrak engineer. Brandon Bostian could face life in prison if a jury convicts him of all charges in the 2015 Amtrak derailment.

The prosecution has rested its case. Now, it’s the defense’s turn to present evidence and call witnesses to the stand.

The prosecution has rested its case in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian following the deadly 2015 train derailment in Philly. Now it’s the defense’s turn to call witnesses and introduce evidence as they move toward an acquittal. pic.twitter.com/Qj3jHEtp56 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 2, 2022

On Wednesday, the jury heard from the last three witnesses that the prosecution called to testify: an Amtrak supervisor, a former Amtrak police officer and the brother of Robert Gildersleeve, one of the eight victims killed in the Amtrak train derailment.

Bostian, the operator of that train, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and causing a catastrophe.

NTSB investigators concluded that Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about somebody throwing rocks at two other trains when his train flew off the tracks at Frankford Junction in May 2015.

But the judge isn’t allowing the jury to hear parts of the NTSB’s report because she wants jurors to come up with their own conclusions about why Bostian’s train derailed.

The defense says Amtrak is at fault for failing to activate automatic train control, or ATC, on the northbound side of the tracks where the crash happened.

ATC is a system that slows down or stops speeding trains.

On Tuesday, the defense had a setback when the judge ruled that they can’t mention ATC during the trial.

But Wednesday, Bostian’s attorney Robert Goggin seemed confident he has the upper hand.

“We’re going to destroy the prosecution’s case,” Goggin said. “The prosecution has rested a lot of their case and the gravitas on the timing of the call, saying the Acela train shooting incident happened after the derail. That’s about to be blown out of the water. And that’s a tough way for a prosecution to end their case.”

The prosecution has the burden of proving the defendant is guilty, so their case usually lasts longer.

The defense’s case is expected to go much faster.