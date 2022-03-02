Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – It is a very lucky day for one lottery player in Lehigh County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Deli Mart on Tilghman Street in Allentown.
It was a Monopoly 100X scratch-off ticket.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Armed Boy Killed By Officers In South Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say
That deli mart will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.