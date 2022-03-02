CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – It is a very lucky day for one lottery player in Lehigh County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Deli Mart on Tilghman Street in Allentown.

It was a Monopoly 100X scratch-off ticket.

READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Armed Boy Killed By Officers In South Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Allentown

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the scratch-off ticket was sold at the Deli Mart on Tilghman Street in Allentown.

READ MORE: Brandon Bostian Trial: Prosecution Rests Case As Defense Turns To Call Witness, Move Toward Acquittal

It costs $30 to play and that player won the grand prize.

MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Arrest 2 Men Who Stole Hundreds Of Thousands In Mailbox Theft Operation

That deli mart will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.