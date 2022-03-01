PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Washington Avenue hasn’t been paved in nearly 20 years, but that will change this summer when the two miles between Grays Ferry Avenue and 4th Street are resurfaced. The project also includes varying traffic lanes, raised platforms to board busses, and protected bike lanes. They would look like the lanes that are on Market Street in Center City, but some residents believe they have to save their neighborhood from this project.

“We’re fighting for this community, we’re fighting for history,” said Point Breeze resident Claudia Smith Sherrod.

She has lived in the neighborhood for over 60 years but more recently has seen it change and believes long-term residents are being left out of the process. The major point of contention now is the Washington Avenue Resurfacing Project.

“It’s about equity and inclusion and they didn’t include us,” said resident Smith Sherrod.

Sherrod says long-term residents are being silenced.

“We all worked together to build this community, don’t push us aside. We’re somebody. We’re somebody. We’re somebody. Respect us for being somebody,” Sherrod.

“The Point Breeze neighborhood and South Philly have been changing drastically for 20 years. This is an ongoing issue,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The organization has advocated for bike lanes around the city, including the lanes that will be on Washington Avenue. She says this is about safety and nothing else.

“We are taking every step possible to make our streets as safe as possible and Mayor Kenney made a commitment to bring down traffic deaths,” said Clark Stuart.

The city says the roadway is one of the deadliest corridors in the city with four people being killed in crashes between 2012 and 2018. As for Sherrod, she says the fight to save her neighborhood will not end.

“I have fought for the people for over 40 years and I’m going to fight for them until God says that’s enough Claudia,” said Smith Sherrod.

A meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to look at the plans and speak with city and community leaders.