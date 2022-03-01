PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian continues Tuesday morning. On Monday, the jury heard from four witnesses who were in the area when Amtrak train 188 derailed in 2015.
They also listened to Bostian's 911 call.
Prosecutors say Bostian failed to identify himself as the conductor of the train and ask the operator for medical help.
Eight people died in the crash.
Bostian is charged with involuntary manslaughter.