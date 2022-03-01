PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was killed, and another is in custody after police say one of them opened fire on officers in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near 18th and Barbara Streets.

Police say two officers of the four in the car chased the two teens and fired multiple rounds.

#BREAKING: @PhillyPolice confirm one of two suspects accused of shooting at an unmarked car has died after two plainclothes officers fired multiple rounds striking the teenage victim in his chest. A 17-year-old male in custody. One officer was injured from broken glass @CBSPhilly — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 2, 2022

According to police, four South Task Force officers were conducting surveillance in the area of 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. The officers were wearing plainclothes with badges around their necks in an unmarked car.

As they were making their way through the intersection, police say they saw two teenage males, one of them with a handgun.

“They see these two juveniles on bicycles on the corner right there. One of them clearly has a handgun. At that point, they turn on their emergency lights on their vehicle, begin to exit. Shortly thereafter, this kid fires a shot right into the rear passenger-side window,” Sgt. Eric Gripp said. “Like I said, we’re really lucky, we’re really lucky that we don’t have an officer seriously injured or killed right now because the bullet went right through that window and embedded itself in the driver side headrest.”

The accused teenage gunman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died around 7:30 p.m. His age has not yet been released.

One officer was also taken to the hospital and was treated for glass in his eye. He’s in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody.

The investigation remains in its early stages.

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.