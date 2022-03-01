Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself On SEPTA Broad Street Line Platform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) – SEPTA Police are searching for a man who is accused of committing an act of open lewdness on a Broad Street Line platform. Authorities say the man exposed himself to a woman shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the North Philadelphia stop.
The man then boarded a southbound train.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.
