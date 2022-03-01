Philadelphia Police: Woman Killed During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in a possible drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police tell CBS3 they found the 35-year-old victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Police believe she lives in the neighborhood.

Three houses were also hit by gunfire.

Police are now reviewing surveillance videos recovered from several nearby homes.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here