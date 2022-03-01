Philadelphia Police: Woman Killed During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in a possible drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street around 4:30 a.m.
Police tell CBS3 they found the 35-year-old victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Police believe she lives in the neighborhood.
Three houses were also hit by gunfire.
Police are now reviewing surveillance videos recovered from several nearby homes.
