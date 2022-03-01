Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week is returning to Northern Liberties. Organizers say the event this year will be bigger and more exciting than last year.
At least 20 restaurants are participating, including several new establishments.
Hundreds of outdoor seats will be available at streeteries, cafes, and patios.
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will run from April 1-10.
Click here to see all the restaurants participating.