CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Northern Liberties, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week is returning to Northern Liberties. Organizers say the event this year will be bigger and more exciting than last year.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April

At least 20 restaurants are participating, including several new establishments.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Woman Killed During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

Hundreds of outdoor seats will be available at streeteries, cafes, and patios.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Release 2022 Design Plans For Washington Avenue

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will run from April 1-10. 

MORE NEWS: Trial Of Amtrak Engineer Brandon Bostian Continues On Tuesday

Click here to see all the restaurants participating. 