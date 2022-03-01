PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned Philadelphia officials held talks Tuesday about dropping the city’s masking order. A decision could come as soon as Wednesday during the Department of Health’s biweekly COVID-19 briefing.
The talks centered around moving the city into the "Level 1: All Clear" tier of its new tiered system. Level 1 would remove all masking requirements for most indoor public spaces.
The health department uses a formula of weekly COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations and percent positivity to determine the response level.
Philadelphia is currently in the “Level 2: Mask Precautions” tier.
Officials confirm the city was just 0.8% away from reaching Level 1 based on the formula from last week.
The city’s biweekly health briefing will be live-streamed on CBS News Philly at 11 a.m. Wednesday.