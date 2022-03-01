COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville.
Police arrived to find a 4-year-old boy shot in the face.
BREAKING: Four-year-old child in Coatesville dead from a gunshot wound. Manner of death has not been disclosed by investigators. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/icLVdhI2eD
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 1, 2022
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.