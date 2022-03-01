DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In a first-of-its-kind case for Bucks County, a man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a new crime in the digital age called “sextortion.” Prosecutors tell CBS3 the suspect harassed and sexually extorted more than a dozen victims, including both women and girls as young as 12.

Ian Pisarchuk, 26, admitted Tuesday to harassing 15 victims between 2016 and last year over Snapchat, threatening them until his victims sent him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Prosecutors say Pisarchuk then used the material as blackmail.

“Essentially when an individual threatens another either with physical violence or to expose them in someway in demand for either sexual photographs or sexual favors in some manner, it’s a relatively new statute that came into effect about two years ago,” Brittney Kern, the Bucks County Assistant District Attorney, said. “I believe this is the first case that we charged it in and now had someone plead guilty to do it in Bucks County.”

Pisarchuk’s sentencing is expected to happen in June.

Meantime, authorities say one of his victims committed suicide. Now, her family is advocating a new state law that would have harsher penalties for found those guilty of “sextortion.”