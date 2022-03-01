PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is showing that he’s growing frustrated with the MLB lockout. The reigning National League MVP posted a picture on Instagram joking about playing in Japan if the lockout doesn’t end soon.
Overnight, the MLB and the players union reportedly made significant progress towards ending the lockout and saving Opening Day.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Woman Killed During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Strawberry Mansion
Locked-out players and team owners met until around 2:30 a.m. in Florida trying to find a common ground on several key issues.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Release 2022 Design Plans For Washington Avenue
MLB officials have now extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Tuesday to reach a deal and salvage opening day.MORE NEWS: Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April
They’ll resume talks today at 11 a.m. Opening day is set for March 31.