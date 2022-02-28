PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with prosecutors, will address the conviction and sentencing of a man found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who was celebrating their one-year anniversary in 2019. The double shooting in North Philadelphia claimed the life of Amber Michael and seriously injured her partner Ryan Shields.
Amber Michael's mother will also comment on the conviction of her daughter's murderer.
DA Krasner will also deliver his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
