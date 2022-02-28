PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The subways in Ukraine have become makeshift bomb shelters where thousands have taken refuge and lines to get into stores are extremely long. Locally, efforts are underway to send supplies and the basic necessities to those in need.

Several hundred boxes will be picked up on Wednesday en route for the Poland-Ukraine border. It can’t arrive soon enough.

“The need is going to become a crisis actually,” United Ukrainian American Relief Committee Executive Director Motrja Watters said.

These boxes are being packed for pick-up on Wednesday en route to the Poland-Ukraine border.

Stories of war and its human impact continue to pour in to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee in Northeast Philadelphia.

“There was an orphanage that had to be vacated because of the bombing,” Watters said.

Watters runs the nonprofit originally formed to help refugees during World War II. She says many families are now trapped as the fighting continues.

Watters walked CBS3 through her Northeast Philadelphia office, which is now filled with boxes ready to be picked up and shipped to the warzone.

“So we have medical, MED. That’s the Ukrainian way to write medical,” she said.

They’re in need of blankets, personal hygiene and paper products.

“Bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes,” Watters said.

And monetary donations.

“Hospitals are running out of supplies. That’s why the donations are important,” Watters said.

This woman’s family, including her 87-year-old mother, lives in Ukraine. She’s one of many who dropped off supplies.

“No Ukrainian is safe, no place is safe because of the bombing, bombing,” she said.

Yet despite so much tragedy, there is also hope ringing in from countless people wanting to help.

“It’s nonstop,” Watters said.

A show of support that Philadelphia and the world stand with Ukraine.

“It’s not just the Ukrainian community that is responding to helping in Ukraine, it is the American community. It’s every denomination, just unbelievable,” Watters said.

The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to “know before you give” to avoid being scammed. Click here to see how you can help.