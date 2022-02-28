CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident and shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 10th and South Streets.

Investigators say a dark-colored Dodge Durango was reversing out of a spot into the running lane when it struck a vehicle. The passenger of the Durango then got out of the vehicle and shot at the 54-year-old driver.

The victim says he drove away but the vehicle followed him until he got to Market Street.

The 54-year-old man drove himself to Jefferson Hospital and is now in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.