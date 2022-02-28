PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident and shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 10th and South Streets.
Investigators say a dark-colored Dodge Durango was reversing out of a spot into the running lane when it struck a vehicle. The passenger of the Durango then got out of the vehicle and shot at the 54-year-old driver.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Moves To Divest Holdings In Russian Assets
Delaware's State Of Emergency To End Tuesday
The victim says he drove away but the vehicle followed him until he got to Market Street.
The 54-year-old man drove himself to Jefferson Hospital and is now in stable condition.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office To Announce Conviction, Sentencing Of Man Accused Of Shooting Couple In 2019
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.