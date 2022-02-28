HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove all Russian-made products from their shelves on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Russian-made special order products are also no longer available on Sunday night, according to a release.

Few products carried by Wine & Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. Only two products –Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas, and about a half dozen special order brands come from Russia, according to a release.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” Board Chairman Tim Holden said in a release.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB says they won’t be restricting the sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia because doing so could unfairly and adversely impact their brands.

Earlier on Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a letter asking the PLCB to remove all Russian-sourced products from stores.