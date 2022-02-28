Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia's Fairhill Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill.
Officers say the 24-year-old victim was shot twice in the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.