CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill.

Officers say the 24-year-old victim was shot twice in the head.

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia's Fairhill Neighborhood

READ MORE: Longwood Gardens Opens Doors To Newly Restored Orchid House

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Help For Ukraine

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

MORE NEWS: Man Grazed By Bullet During Possible Attempted Carjacking In South Philadelphia

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.