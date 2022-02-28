KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) – Some flowers are already in bloom in our area, even if it’s still February. This past weekend, Longwood Gardens opened the doors on their newly restored Orchid House.
Visitors can now view hundreds of the beautiful flowers on display from the garden’s extensive orchid collection.READ MORE: Help For Ukraine
The new space is also the first completed milestone of the Longwood Reimagined Project.READ MORE: Man Grazed By Bullet During Possible Attempted Carjacking In South Philadelphia
Greg Griffis, senior horticulturist and orchid curator at Longwood Gardens, talked with CBS3 about what guests are going to get to experience. Watch above for the full interview.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia's Fairhill Neighborhood
To learn more about the Orchid House and to buy tickets, click here.