By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A former Wilmington police officer has been indicted for a violent confrontation inside a store.

Surveillance video shows Samuel Waters slamming a man’s head into Plexiglass when he arrested him last September.

Delaware’s attorney general says Waters used excessive force and then lied about the incident.

“The evidence in this case shows a clear and disturbing pattern of violence and deception,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The defendant repeatedly abused a position of trust and authority and then subsequently lied about it. We don’t tolerate this kind of misconduct by anyone — let alone from someone who swore an oath to protect his community — and we will prosecute his crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

If he’s convicted, Waters faces up to 13 years in prison.