PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More witnesses took the stand Monday in the trial of Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian. They’re recounting the moments before and after the deadly 2015 train derailment.

On Monday, the court adjourned early due to a personal matter relating to the attorney general’s office. But while court was still in session, the jury heard from four more witnesses who were in the area when the Amtrak train derailed.

On Day 2 of the Brandon Bostian trial, the jury listened to the harrowing 911 calls that were made moments after Amtrak Train 188 derailed in Philadelphia in May 2015, killing eight people and injuring 200 others.

One of the calls was from Bostian himself.

Prosecutors say Bostian failed to identify himself as the conductor of the train and ask the operator for medical help.

On Monday, the jury also heard testimony from two police detectives.

One of them said that Bostian appeared injured and confused in the emergency room of Einstein Medical Center, asking if he was in New York.

The detective told Bostian, “No, you’re in Philadelphia.”

Prosecutors say Bostian was going twice the speed limit into a sharp curve when his train flew off the tracks.

Bostian declined to answer any questions about the tragedy.

The judge adjourned court early today in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian. One of the attorneys prosecuting the case had a family emergency. The case is expected to resume tomorrow at 9 AM. pic.twitter.com/FIzfKBQ6HI — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 28, 2022

Federal investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about someone throwing rocks at a nearby SEPTA train.

That SEPTA engineer testified on Monday. He said he slowed his train down to a complete stop when the rock hit his windshield.

The defense asked the engineer if he knows of any kind of mechanism that would stop a train if the conductor became incapacitated.

The prosecutor objected multiple times to that question, saying the defense is merely trying to shift the blame from Bostian to Amtrak.

Bostian faces life in prison if he’s convicted of his charges, which include involuntary manslaughter, causing a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.