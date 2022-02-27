AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — From daily messages to radio silence. A mother and daughter in Audubon, New Jersey said they haven’t heard from the father of their family because he’s trapped in the war zone in Ukraine.

“It’s very hard,” said Olga Korotchuk, who spoke with CBS3 before heading to the Ukraine rally in Philadelphia on Sunday. “I’m very worried for my husband, for my family.”

Olena Dart says it’s been more than 24 hours since she and her mother received word from her father in Ukraine.

As bombings blare, every minute seems like days.

“Today, probably the internet is not working, so we have no contact with him,” Korotchuk said.

Her father, Yurri Korotchuk, was in Kyiv before fleeing to a village nearby for safety.

During an immediate evacuation, he was forced to leave without documents, food and has limited medication.

“He said he’s not going to leave his dog and his cat, so he’s there and it’s very heartbreaking for us and I’m sure for a lot of people because no one believed that something like that could happen in 21st century,” Dart said.

Living in Audubon, but born in Ukraine, Dart’s pride for her country shows from her traditional wedding to the name of her son Meisha.

Her mother came to America only months ago to help with her grandson. Their loved ones have recently described the current state of their country to them during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear her screaming, ‘I don’t want to die’ every time the bombing is going off,” Dart said. “And it’s very scary. I can not even imagine how they feel there.”

Both say if asked, her 63-year-old father would fight to protect his country if necessary.

“I’m hoping that everything will be good in Ukraine because Ukrainian people are very strong and they’re fighting even with empty hands,” Korotchuk said. “I think we’re gonna stand up and everything will be good. I really hope for that.”

Until then, she is anxiously waiting to hear back from her husband.