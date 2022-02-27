Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Shooting In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section on Sunday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Higbee Street near Castor Avenue.
A gunman shot a 45-year-old man in his left forearm. He also suffered a graze wound to his head. The second victim was a 49-year-old man. He was grazed by a bullet in his left hand.READ MORE: Thousands Gather At Philadelphia's Independence Mall To Show Support With Ukraine During Conflict With Russia
They are both in stable condition at the hospital.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Removes All Russian-Made Products From Fine Wine & Good Spirits Shelves
Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: How To Build A Bond With Your Pets, Manage Their Behavior
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here