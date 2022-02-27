Man Dies After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles In Philadelphia's Lawndale Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was struck by two cars and killed in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section on Sunday morning, police say. The incident occurred on the 6800 block of Oxford Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Police say a 2013 white Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Oxford Avenue when it struck a pedestrian. A person driving a 2019 Dodge Charger driving southbound on Oxford Avenue also struck the 20-year-old man.CBS3 Pet Project: How To Build A Bond With Your Pets, Manage Their Behavior
The driver of the Dodge Charger dialed 911. The operator of the Ford Taurus initially left the area, but returned a few hours later at the scene and spoke with officers, according to police.READ MORE: Embiid Has 37, Harden A Triple-Double As 76ers Beat Knicks
The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m., police say.MORE NEWS: Philadelphians Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine As Conflict With Russia Continues
No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.