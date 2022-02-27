PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers are helping to eliminate hunger in Philadelphia schools. On Sunday, the Giant store on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philly hosted a food drive.
Shoppers donated non-perishable breakfast items like cereal, breakfast bars, and oatmeal.READ MORE: Family In Audubon, Pennsylvania Anxiously Awaits To Hear From Father Trapped In Ukraine
The boxes of food will be loaded onto a tractor-trailer and delivered to food pantries and backpack programs across the city.READ MORE: Chester Double Shooting Sends 2 Men To Hospital: Police
“We started on Friday,” Sabita Singh, the manager of Giant, said. “Today is our last day doing it. We’ve had great support from the community, our customers, and especially from our team members, as well. A lot of them have donated themselves.”MORE NEWS: Thousands Gather At Philadelphia's Independence Mall To Show Support With Ukraine During Conflict With Russia
A similar event was held in the Radnor School District this weekend.