PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to bond with your pet and manage their behavior. Erickson said professionals who study animal behavior recommend owners to not punish their pets.
“It may stop that animal for that television segment, for that 30-second clip, but over the long haul that is not going to work to change the behavior of your animal,” Erickson said.
Erickson added the way owners treat their pets could potentially ruin their relationship with the animal over the course of time and negatively affect their behavior.
