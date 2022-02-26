CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia. One of the bullets came through a cafeteria window.

The shooting happened on Dungan Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say someone shot at a woman and a bullet went through the window and hit a wall.

Investigators say luckily nobody was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here