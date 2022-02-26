Philadelphia Home And Garden Show Returns After Being Cancelled Due To Pandemic

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) — If you’ve got an itch to spruce up your indoor or outdoor living space, you’re in luck. The Philadelphia Home and Garden Show is happening this weekend in Oaks, Montgomery County.

The door opened to the general public at 10 a.m. and for folks who are coming out, there is a whole lot for you to see.

There are more than 200 exhibits this year. They range from home decor to landscaping and gardening.

“The majority of our exhibitors are local businesses,” Jenna Naffin, the show manager, said. “So you’re really supporting the local community when you shop here today.”

There are also hundreds of home and garden experts to answer questions and offer advice.

This is the sixth year for the show. It was one of the last major shows before the COVID lockdowns, and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The show will go on until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The show ends Sunday at 6 p.m.