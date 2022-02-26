PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died on Saturday night due to injuries he suffered during a violent car crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton section earlier in February, police say. Police identified the victim as Matthew Cole of Philadelphia.

Cole was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m., police say.

The incident occurred on Feb. 12 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Verree Road, according to police.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan was traveling northbound on Verree Road when it slammed into a 2002 Dodge going southbound, which was trying to turn onto Bloomfield Avenue.

Cole was a passenger inside the 2008 Nissan, according to officials.

During the crash, the Nissan flipped onto its roof, which ejected the driver and both of his passengers. Cole and a 23-year-old man were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle also caught on fire.

The two other men were taken to local hospitals after the crash and are still in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the 2002 Dodge, a 66-year-old man, was placed in stable condition after the crash, according to police.

CBS3 spoke with residents who live near the crash and said drivers don’t obey the speed limit in the area. They’re hoping this latest crash may be a warning to others to slow down.