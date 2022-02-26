NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) —A restaurant in North Wildwood is showing its support for Ukraine. In a Facebook post, The Surfing Pig says it will no longer carry any Russian products, including Stoli vodka.
North Wildwood establishment The Surfing Pig announces in a Facebook post it’s pulling support for Russian products, including #Stoli vodka. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bFw3HeOSbf
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 26, 2022
The restaurant says it supports Ukraine in its fight against oppression, and Russian immigrants who stand on the side of freedom.