By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, New Jersey news, North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) —A restaurant in North Wildwood is showing its support for Ukraine. In a Facebook post, The Surfing Pig says it will no longer carry any Russian products, including Stoli vodka.

The restaurant says it supports Ukraine in its fight against oppression, and Russian immigrants who stand on the side of freedom.