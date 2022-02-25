PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Racist graffiti was found outside a Black-owned deli in South Philadelphia. Police believe the symbol is from a local white supremacy group.

It’s business as usual Friday evening at A&M Deli, but the owners are still a bit shaken up.

The signage has been erased, but not from their memory.

“It was a fight club. A white supremacy fight club,” A&M Deli owner Larry Boone said.

On Wednesday, a neighbor alerted Boone, the Black owner of A&M Deli, that an offensive insignia was spray-painted on the ATM he owns outside their shop.

Boone was able to flag down a police sergeant driving by. Detectives connected the symbol to a local white supremacy group.

“It’s the world we’re living in today and you know what, we have to start standing up. The good people, the community, just gotta start standing up. Say something, do something and just don’t let this go on,” Boone said.

The community is doing just that, coming out to support in any way they can.

“I just wanted them to know not everybody is like that,” Edward Cunningham said.

The store has been in the neighborhood for decades. Based off group economics and run by volunteers, they focus on community relationships and bringing people together.

“We’re used to being around different types of people and getting along. Unfortunately, hate existed back then and it tries to show its ugly face today,” Ken Bagley said.

South Detectives are actively investigating this incident.