Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a shooting that injured a man last October. The shooting happened near 59th and Filbert Streets in West Philadelphia.
On Oct. 8, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., the department said the victim was in a car when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, rode up and shot him.
The man was shot in the face but survived.
Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police.
