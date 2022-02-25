CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lcoal TV, Local News, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in a shooting that injured a man last October. The shooting happened near 59th and Filbert Streets in West Philadelphia.

On Oct. 8, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., the department said the victim was in a car when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, rode up and shot him.

Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021

READ MORE: Jawine Evans To Be Laid To Rest Friday, Day After Fellow Lincoln University Student's Sister Charged With Murder

The man was shot in the face but survived.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Overnight Rain, Freezing Rain Creating Slick Conditions For Commuters

Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Activists, Leaders To Rally Outside City Hall In Solidarity With Ukraine

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here