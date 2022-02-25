PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local activists and leaders will rally outside Philadelphia City Hall Friday afternoon to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The rally will be at noon.
Iryna Mazur, the Honorary Consul General of Ukraine in Philadelphia, as well as City Councilman David Oh and Eurasian community leaders, will lead the protest. Mazur is expected to speak.
The group previously rallied outside the city’s art museum last month, condemning Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.
