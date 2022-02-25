PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Theatre Company welcomed back live and in-person audiences Friday, but there was one extra requirement for admission.

While the CDC is loosening its COVID-19 mask guidance, the Philadelphia Theatre Company says it’s taking a different approach and standing firm on masking and vaccine mandates.

It’s Friday night and at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, the lights are dimming and the curtains are opening.

“We’re here to see ‘Choir Boy’ at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. We’re really excited. We haven’t seen a show in a while so it’s awesome to be out here seeing shows, bringing shows back to Philly,” Amanda St. Paul said.

But for the first time, the Philadelphia Theatre Company is doubling down, requiring patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to attend.

It’s the first theatre in the region to do so.

“We’re just trying to look out for the long-term health of our industry and keep people coming and keep everyone feeling comfortable and keep everyone here employed and hope we can keep that momentum going,” managing director Emily Zeck said.

Zeck says, in addition to the requirements, they’ve shut down concessions and limited capacity in the orchestra.

The change comes just as the CDC loosened its COVID-19 masking guidance.

“We’re gonna keep evaluating and keep adapting and if we think it’s time to loosen we will, but for now we’re gonna hold strong,” Zeck said.

“I understand it. It’s not my favorite thing because a friend of mine didn’t have his with him and I bought his ticket for him so he had no idea,” Phill Hughes said.

The theatre checked vaccination cards at the door and anyone without all three was unable to enter.

Hughes says a good tip is to save a picture of your vaccine card on your phone.

“I feel a lot more comfortable being able to go out and do stuff knowing everyone in the room has their booster shot. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable being out and I’m really excited to be able to do that again,” Todd Fleming said.

“Choir Boy” runs until March 13.