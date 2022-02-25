PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health will provide an update Friday on the state’s battle against COVID. Keara Klinepeter will give the update and focus on preparations that will keep Pennsylvanians safe.
The briefing will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health will give a COVID update
- When: Friday, Feb. 25
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
